Doctor, three nurses and a councillor among those arrested for drunk driving in KZN

A doctor, three nurses and a councillor were among 66 motorists arrested on Saturday night and Sunday morning in Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal for drunk driving.
According to the KwaZulu-Natal department of transport and human settlements, the doctor has been charged with escaping from lawful detention and faces a fine or six to ten years in jail if found guilty.
A police offficer attached to Port Shepstone police station has also been charged for escaping from lawful detention.
MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma said: “In particular, health professionals, through their conduct, should display incredible understanding of the burden on our health system caused by alcohol-related road accidents.”
Duma said 44 motorists were arrested for drunk driving on Friday and Saturday morning, bringing the total number of arrests in Port Shepstone from Friday to Sunday to 110.
He said the total number of drunk and driving arrests since August 15 now stands at 399.
more than 60% of trauma cases are linked to horrific road accidents, he said.
“Available public records show that the estimated socioeconomic cost of road accidents a year is about R164bn, or about 3.4% of the country's GDP.”
Duma said for the 2022/23 financial year, the Road Accident Fund (RAF) paid out R22bn in loss of income claims.
“We wish to salute our highly efficient, energetic, and dedicated RTI team; traffic officers from Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality and members of the South African Police Service from Port Shepstone police station. Collectively, the team managed to save innocent lives and prevent the destruction of families,” said Duma.
He said he has mandated the team to be firm and remove irresponsible and reckless motorists who are creating orphans, widows and people living with disability.
“We are encouraged by the public support of our efforts. Each day, we are realising that the majority of 12.5-million people in KwaZulu-Natal are prepared to unite and isolate this tiny minority of individuals who drink and drive.”
Doctor, three nurses and a councillor among those arrested for drunk driving in KZN
A doctor and a police officer have been charged with escaping from lawful detention
