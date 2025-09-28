Hundreds braved the rain to take part in the annual 4km and 8km Daily Dispatch Fun Run along the Esplanade on Sunday morning.
Proceeds from the race will go to Rehab for Persons with Disabilities.
Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku and councillor Clara Yekiso participated in the 4km event.
Pictures: ALAN EASON and RANDELL ROSKRUGE
IN PICTURES | Hundreds participate in annual Daily Dispatch Fun Run and Walk
Hundreds braved the rain to take part in the annual 4km and 8km Daily Dispatch Fun Run along the Esplanade on Sunday morning.
Proceeds from the race will go to Rehab for Persons with Disabilities.
Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku and councillor Clara Yekiso participated in the 4km event.
Pictures: ALAN EASON and RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Image: ALAN EASON
Daily Dispatch
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos