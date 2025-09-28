News

IN PICTURES | Hundreds participate in annual Daily Dispatch Fun Run and Walk

By ALAN EASON and RANDELL ROSKRUGE - 28 September 2025

Hundreds braved the rain to take part in the annual 4km and 8km Daily Dispatch Fun Run along the Esplanade on Sunday morning.

Proceeds from the race will go to Rehab for Persons with Disabilities.

Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku and councillor Clara Yekiso participated in the 4km event.

Pictures: ALAN EASON and RANDELL ROSKRUGE 

Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku, right, and councillor Clara Yekiso.
Daily Dispatch

Eastern Cape Arena Holdings general manager Ryan Megaw.
