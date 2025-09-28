An Eastern Cape kidnapping suspect, 39, is due to appear in court on Monday.
The Bizana-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Hawks, in partnership with Aliwal North K9 members, apprehended the man on Thursday.
He will join his co-accused Siyavuya William Rolihlahla, 48, who was arrested by a multi-disciplinary team on May 12.
The man is suspected of being linked to a kidnapping incident that happened on April 30 at Msukeni location in Maxesibeni.
“A 30-year-old victim reportedly closed his shop, then walked a few metres towards the main road waiting for a lift to his brother's house,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
“The brother waited until he realised it was very late, without knowing his [sibling’s] whereabouts.
“He decided to report the matter to the police.
“The police and community searched together to rescue the victim.
"The family received phone calls from the suspects demanding ransom.”
The case was handed over to the Hawks for further investigation.
In May 2025, police rescued the victim unharmed, leading to Rolihlahla’s arrest.
“A deductive reasoning investigation by the team led them to a specific homestead at Sterkspruit,” Mhlakuvana said.
“Upon arrival, police found the suspect and arrested him on the spot.
“Investigations continue with more arrests expected.”
The man is set to make his first appearance in the Maxesibeni magistrate’s court on Monday.
Daily Dispatch
Second suspect nabbed in Eastern Cape kidnapping
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
