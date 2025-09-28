News

Three killed in Eastern Cape head-on collision

By DISPATCH REPORTER - 28 September 2025

Three people died and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision in Whittlesea in the early hours of Sunday.

A Toyota Verso and a Polo Vivo, both carrying two people, smashed into each other on the R67 near Thambo Village.

“The Polo driver and a Verso passenger died at the scene, while the Polo's passenger died at Hewu Hospital,” Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

“The Verso driver survived with serious injuries and was hospitalised.”

A culpable homicide case has been opened.

