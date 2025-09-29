Hundreds of people braved a chilly, wet morning to take part in the Daily Dispatch Fun Run and Walk at East London’s Orient Beach on Sunday, determined to embrace the day with energy and community spirit.
Families, fitness enthusiasts and participants with disabilities lined up at the start, sharing cheers and encouragement along the route and proving that nothing could dampen their determination.
The event got under way at 9am, with the wheelchair race taking off first, followed by the 8km runners and then the 4km participants.
In the wheelchair section, Ingrid Mostert took first place, with Phikolomzi Khatshelwe finishing second.
In the 4km event, Meila Toronyi was first across the line in the women’s category, while Alwaba Gqirana claimed top honours in the men’s race, followed by Tando Hlulani.
On the 8km course, Giselle Pauls won the women’s race, with the Daily Dispatch’s Samantha van Wyk close behind in second.
In the men’s 8km event, Bulelwa Ngcongo took top honours, with Olunje Makeleni finishing second.
Community spirit the big winner in Daily Dispatch Fun Run and Walk
Image: ALAN EASON
Adding to the success of the day, a cash cheque of R7,500 was handed over to the Rehabilitation of Persons with Disability (REHAB) organisation, the official beneficiaries of the event.
The contribution will go a long way in supporting the organisation’s work in the community, underscoring the fun run’s dual purpose of promoting health and giving back.
Among the participants was Buffalo City Metro executive mayor Princess Faku, who joined the 4km event.
Speaking after crossing the line, she said the day was about more than fitness; it was about fostering togetherness and pride in Buffalo City Metro.
“For me, it’s a reminder to get back to living a healthy lifestyle. I enjoyed the walk today, and tomorrow I’ll be doing my next 4km at home — I’m not going to stop.”
Faku said events such as the fun run highlighted how sport could bring together people from all walks of life.
“Buffalo City is a home of sport, and this partnership with the Daily Dispatch is a great start. It’s also about showcasing our city, both in terms of tourism and sport.”
Ryan Megaw, the general manager of Dispatch publisher Arena Holdings in the province, said: “This year’s event had a wonderful spirit despite the rainy weather, which meant that many who entered decided not to show up on the morning.
“Those who did and braved the wet conditions were full of energy and fun was had by everyone. We are grateful to have been able to run with purpose and raised R7,500 for REHAB.
“This event wouldn’t be possible without our amazing partners: Buffalo City Tourism, Aquelle, LinkFM, and The Voice Lounge.”
Daily Dispatch
