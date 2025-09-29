Parents, guardians, schools, communities and the alcohol industry all have a role to play in tackling underage drinking. He urged parental guidance, stricter enforcement of alcohol laws, educational programmes and youth-focused initiatives to promote healthy lifestyles.
Though South Africa’s legal drinking age is 18, research shows underage alcohol consumption is high.
According to Aware.org, 50% of teenagers in South Africa have experimented with alcohol, with nearly 20% having their first drink by the age of 13. The organisation also noted alcohol is among the leading causes of death and health problems for teens aged 15 to 19 worldwide.
“The prevalence of alcohol consumption among teenagers, particularly in rural provinces such as Limpopo, is a cause for concern,” said Letsike.
The World Health Organisation has reported that South Africans consume about 10 litres of pure alcohol per person per year, which is significantly higher than the global average, highlighting the risks posed by early exposure to alcohol.
Letsike said the SAPS investigation into the artist’s involvement is a critical step in sending a clear message that adults who contribute to underage drinking will be held accountable.
TimesLIVE
Deputy minister Letsike calls on cops after Limpopo artist ‘caught drinking with teens’
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Deputy minister in the Presidency responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities Steve Letsike has formally engaged the SAPS to question a well-known Limpopo-based artist about incidents of underage drinking.
A video circulating on social media shows young girls from Limpopo consuming alcohol in the presence of the male artist known as Tsaka RSA.
Letsike condemned the behaviour, calling for accountability by adults who exploit vulnerable youth.
“Underage drinking not only breaks the law but it also poses serious risks to the health, safety and future of our youth,” he said.
Exposing adolescents to alcohol causes further issues in the future, he said. “Early initiation to alcohol use among adolescents is a cause for concern. Often co-existing with this alcohol use is teenagers engaging in risky sexual behaviour while intoxicated.”
Letsike warned that alcohol consumption during adolescence can have severe consequences.
“It has been linked to impaired brain development, poor academic performance, risky behaviour, accidents and long-term dependency. It also places young people at greater risk of violence, gender-based violence and road fatalities.”
Ratepayers step in to curb beachfront public drinking
TimesLIVE
