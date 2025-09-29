Police say the investigation into the deaths of three young constables whose bodies were found in the Hennops River in Gauteng earlier this year is still active and will only be finalised once all specialist reports are received.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the case is getting focused attention from both police and private experts.
“The investigation remains active and is receiving focused attention. Both SAPS and private specialists have submitted reports as prescribed,” Mathe said.
“Preliminary post-mortem reports have been received but the final reports, which will include blood alcohol results, toxicology and histology, are still awaited. These findings are critical before the investigation can be concluded,”
The three constables - Keamogetswe Buys, 30, Boipelo Senoge, 20 and Cebekhulu Linda, 24 - were found dead earlier this year after their vehicle was recovered from the river.
Mathe said analysis of physical evidence is still under way and the process is complex as police rely on external specialists for certain examinations.
“While the SAPS accident expert report has been finalised, it is not in itself conclusive. The outcome of this investigation depends on a combination of all expert findings,” she said.
With several reports still outstanding, police said they could not give a clear timeframe for the completion of the investigation.
“What can be confirmed is that the matter is progressing, and all necessary expertise is being applied to ensure a thorough and credible outcome,” Mathe said.
TimesLIVE
Police still probing deaths of three constables
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Police say the investigation into the deaths of three young constables whose bodies were found in the Hennops River in Gauteng earlier this year is still active and will only be finalised once all specialist reports are received.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the case is getting focused attention from both police and private experts.
“The investigation remains active and is receiving focused attention. Both SAPS and private specialists have submitted reports as prescribed,” Mathe said.
“Preliminary post-mortem reports have been received but the final reports, which will include blood alcohol results, toxicology and histology, are still awaited. These findings are critical before the investigation can be concluded,”
The three constables - Keamogetswe Buys, 30, Boipelo Senoge, 20 and Cebekhulu Linda, 24 - were found dead earlier this year after their vehicle was recovered from the river.
Mathe said analysis of physical evidence is still under way and the process is complex as police rely on external specialists for certain examinations.
“While the SAPS accident expert report has been finalised, it is not in itself conclusive. The outcome of this investigation depends on a combination of all expert findings,” she said.
With several reports still outstanding, police said they could not give a clear timeframe for the completion of the investigation.
“What can be confirmed is that the matter is progressing, and all necessary expertise is being applied to ensure a thorough and credible outcome,” Mathe said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos