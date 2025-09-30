News

Fort Hare committed to preserving legacy of Joseph Shabalala

Initiative under way to house archives of Ladysmith Black Mambazo at varsity

Premium
By SIPHOSETHU NGCANGISA - 30 September 2025

The University of Fort Hare is moving to cement its role in preserving the legacy of the late Dr Joseph Jongizizwe Shabalala, founder of Grammy Award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka ahead of their 2025 Fifa U20 World Cup opener ...
2025 Ford Ranger Raptor