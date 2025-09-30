Fort Hare committed to preserving legacy of Joseph Shabalala
Initiative under way to house archives of Ladysmith Black Mambazo at varsity
The University of Fort Hare is moving to cement its role in preserving the legacy of the late Dr Joseph Jongizizwe Shabalala, founder of Grammy Award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.