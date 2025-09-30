News

Funeral postponed after shocking mix-up of bodies

Grieving family discovers that loved one’s body already buried

By ENTLE MBONYANA and LANGELIHLE ELSIE SKADE - 30 September 2025

A grieving Stutterheim family was forced to postpone a funeral after discovering that their loved one’s body had been mistakenly buried by another family in a shocking mix-up involving two funeral parlours and a local hospital...

