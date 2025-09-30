The Tembisa Hospital scandal has again highlighted the critical role whistleblowers play in exposing corruption.
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi warned that honest public servants often “live in hiding” after revealing wrongdoing, while millions of rand are siphoned off by syndicates operating in government institutions.
Motsoaledi’s remarks come in the wake of revelations that multiple officials at Tembisa were involved in fraudulent activities, costing taxpayers R2bn.
He questioned the cycle of corruption in the public service, asking why those caught continue to return to positions of power while whistleblowers face threats and intimidation.
POLL | Should the law do more to protect whistleblowers who expose corruption?
Image: Freddy Mavunda
