Prayer service for families of Lusikisiki massacre victims at the weekend
The families of the 18 victims of the Ngobozana massacre near Lusikisiki will gather on Saturday for a prayer service organised by the Ingquza Hill Local Municipality and church leaders, as the trial of the alleged killers continues...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.