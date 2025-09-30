News

Pupils march in Mthatha, demanding action on sexual abuse claims

Memorandum handed to education department and police calling for suspension of implicated teachers

Premium
By AMKELWA LUTHULI, ZUBENAM MHLATHI and SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 30 September 2025

More than 100 pupils marched through Mthatha on Monday, demanding urgent action against schoolteachers accused of abusing and sexually harassing pupils...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka ahead of their 2025 Fifa U20 World Cup opener ...
2025 Ford Ranger Raptor