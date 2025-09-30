Former police minister Nathi Mthethwa is believed to have died, according to sources in government.
SA ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa dead
Image: Veli Nhlapo/ File photo
Former police minister Nathi Mthethwa is believed to have died, according to sources in government.
It’s alleged that Mthethwa fell off a building on Monday after having been reported missing on Tuesday morning in what is believed to be an apparent suicide.
International relations and co-operation department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said they are aware of the reports about Mthethwa. “We will issue a statement once there is official information,” he said.
French media reported Mthethwa disappeared on Monday. It’s alleged that his wife reported his disappearance to the police days before his apparent death.
French media reports claimed he had disappeared about 3pm on Monday, adding that his security officers did not alert the police at the end of the day.
According to French media, his body was found on Tuesday morning.
The media reports stated that Mthethwa’s phone was located for the last time in the vicinity of the Bois de Boulogne.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
