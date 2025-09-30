News

Second senior BCM official suspended after complaining about boss

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 30 September 2025

Yet another senior Buffalo City Metro official has been suspended just weeks after lodging a formal complaint of undue interference against his boss...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka ahead of their 2025 Fifa U20 World Cup opener ...
2025 Ford Ranger Raptor