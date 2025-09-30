News

WATCH | Former Deputy President DD Mabuza estate battle in court

By TimesLIVE - 30 September 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

In a court bid to stop the payout of her late father's R44.7m pension, it was revealed that former deputy president David Mabuza's 24-year-old daughter's monthly living expenses amount to almost R40,000.

In court papers before the high court in Mpumalanga, Tamara Silinda is seeking maintenance payments from Alexander Forbes, which is handling her father's pension.

