In a court bid to stop the payout of her late father's R44.7m pension, it was revealed that former deputy president David Mabuza's 24-year-old daughter's monthly living expenses amount to almost R40,000.
In court papers before the high court in Mpumalanga, Tamara Silinda is seeking maintenance payments from Alexander Forbes, which is handling her father's pension.
WATCH | Former Deputy President DD Mabuza estate battle in court
Courtesy of SABC News
In a court bid to stop the payout of her late father's R44.7m pension, it was revealed that former deputy president David Mabuza's 24-year-old daughter's monthly living expenses amount to almost R40,000.
In court papers before the high court in Mpumalanga, Tamara Silinda is seeking maintenance payments from Alexander Forbes, which is handling her father's pension.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos