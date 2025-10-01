Police have swooped on 26 addresses in a large-scale search-and-seizure operation in Cape Town related to contracts awarded by the city worth R1.6bn.
The raids were carried out by the provincial commercial crimes unit, detectives and external stakeholders in the early hours of Tuesday.
“The intervention follows information received from a whistleblower and subsequent preliminary investigations conducted by the City of Cape Town municipality and SAPS,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.
Targeted addresses included:
- business premises;
- private residences of municipal officials; and
- locations linked to individuals and entities awarded contracts by the municipality.
“The investigation concerns contracts to the value of about R1.6bn in respect of which search and seizure warrants were obtained. The operation seeks to secure documentary and electronic evidence to establish the full extent of alleged fraud and corruption,” said Traut.
“This co-ordinated effort underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to address corruption and safeguard public resources.”
TimesLIVE
Cape Town properties raided over city contracts worth R1.6bn
Image: 123RF/deyandenchev
TimesLIVE
