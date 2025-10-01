Disaster management centre nearing completion in Libode
With climate change wreaking havoc in many parts of SA in recent years, including the Eastern Cape, the OR Tambo District Municipality is constructing a state-of-the-art disaster management centre to better deal with natural disasters and bad weather outcomes...
