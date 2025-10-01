East London court jails cop, co-accused for RAF fraud

The East London Regional Court has sentenced a policeman and his co-accused to an effective 15 years in prison for attempting to defraud the Road Accident Fund (RAF) and defeating the ends of justice.
Warrant Officer Mandlenkosi Njekanye, 50, and Xolani Somtsewu, 45, were arrested by the East London Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit in November 2023.
The case stems from an incident on December 31 2020 in which Somtsewu was the driver of a Nissan NP300 bakkie that was involved in a fatal accident on the N2 near Komga, outside East London.
“At the time, Somtsewu was travelling with his passenger, who was subsequently killed during the accident,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
“Somtsewu sustained a broken arm, a few cuts and bruises.
“Police were activated to attend the scene. Two police officials attended the accident.
“The officials attributed the accident [to a] tyre burst.”
Police opened an inquest docket.
A year after the accident, Njekanye and Somtsewu went to the Komga police station and instructed the officer on duty to change the accident report to enable them to lodge a claim against the RAF.
Mhlakuvana said the official initially refused but was ultimately coerced and the cause of the accident was changed to reflect Somtsewu’s new version, which was that he had swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle.
“After the claim was lodged, the RAF scrutinised the two statements and discovered the discrepancies.”
The RAF rejected the claim and the matter was referred to the Hawks for investigation.
“The investigations by the Hawks established that Njekanye and Somtsewu colluded in claiming for an accident and changing the accident report statements, which nearly prejudiced [the] RAF [in the] amount of R5m.”
The two were arrested on November 22 2023, charged with fraud and defeating the ends of justice, and released on bail of R500 each.
Njekanye and Somtsewu were convicted and sentenced on Monday to 15 years of direct imprisonment each for fraud and six years for defeating the ends of justice, without the option of a fine.
The sentences will run concurrently.
East London court jails cop, co-accused for RAF fraud
