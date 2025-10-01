Elderly forced to spend pensions on water as village taps run dry
Deputy president to lead delegation to OR Tambo district amid numerous challenges including water supply
Seventy-six-year-old Nozolile Ntlokwana says she no longer remembers what it feels like to open a tap and see water splash out...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.