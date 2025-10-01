News

Family wiped out in East London head-on collision

By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 01 October 2025
Authorities have opened a case of culpable homicide after Wednesday’s fatal collision.
Four people believed to be members of the same family, including two children, were killed in a horror crash near East London on Wednesday evening.

The accident happened on the N2 between Amalinda and Hemingways Mall at about 5.30pm.

They were travelling in a vehicle driving from the Qonce direction towards East London when the tragedy struck.

 “A Honda lost control, veered off the road and crossed the grass island before colliding with an oncoming Toyota Starlet,” Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

“All four occupants of the Honda a man, woman, and two children died at the scene.

“The Toyota Starlet driver sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.”

A case of culpable homicide has been opened to facilitate further investigations.

