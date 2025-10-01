Scientist and global activist Jane Goodall, who turned her childhood love of primates into a lifelong quest for protecting the environment, died on Wednesday at the age of 91, the institute she founded said.
Goodall died of natural causes, the Jane Goodall Institute said in a social media post.
“Dr Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionised science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world,” it said.
Jane Goodall, wildlife advocate and primate expert, dies at 91
Scientist and global activist studied and fought to protect the world's primates
