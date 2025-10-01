News

Jane Goodall, wildlife advocate and primate expert, dies at 91

Scientist and global activist studied and fought to protect the world's primates

01 October 2025
Jane Goodall in New York, the US, September 24 2025. Picture: .REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Scientist and global activist Jane Goodall, who turned her childhood love of primates into a lifelong quest for protecting the environment, died on Wednesday at the age of 91, the institute she founded said.

Goodall died of natural causes, the Jane Goodall Institute said in a social media post.

“Dr Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionised science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world,” it said.

