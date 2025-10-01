Khumalo receiving medical care after missing Madlanga commission: SAPS

The SA Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo is receiving the best medical care after missing the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Wednesday due to ill health.
The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the justice system. It was postponed and will resume on Thursday at 9.30am.
Khumalo was set to make his third appearance and continue his testimony at the inquiry held at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Khumalo felt ill after arriving at the venue but is recovering well. “National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is in contact with the senior officer and confirms he is in good spirits and taking health advice from his physician,” she said.
“The general’s health is receiving priority and the Madlanga commission will be kept abreast of all developments pertaining to his condition and when he will be available to continue with his testimony.”
Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said it is not known when Khumalo will return to the stand.
“There’s nothing out of the ordinary. Khumalo is not feeling well,” he said.
“Commission chair acting deputy justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga made the decision to adjourn on Wednesday.”
