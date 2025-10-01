VIDEO | Mabuza moved his millions from pension fund to living annuity after retiring – Alexforbes

Emunah also said she was Mabuza’s widow, as they were married under customary law in 1999, and while they were separated at the time of his death, they never divorced, she said.
Just after retiring, former deputy president David Mabuza moved his millions from the Political Office-Bearers Pension Fund to a living annuity which states that only beneficiaries nominated by him, in this case his wife, will get all his R44.7m.
However, upon funding out that Nonhlanhla Mnisi was the only beneficiary, Mabuza's daughter Tamara Silinda and her mother Emunah approached the court to halt the distribution of the money, claiming that they are also beneficiaries.
“A living annuity is an insurance product, regulated by the Long-Term Insurance Act and the Income Tax Act, where the policyholder’s nominated beneficiaries receive the remaining capital portion of the investment upon death.
“In law, the insurer must pay the nominated beneficiaries and there is no discretion to depart from this. Any departure would have significant legal consequences.
“Retirement funds (pension, provident, retirement annuities and preservation funds) fall under Section 37C, requiring trustees to consider the relationships of the deceased, underpinned by the principles of fairness, to determine legal and factual dependency for the allocation of benefits. This legally-required process may delay distribution and may not align with the member’s stated wishes,” she said.
