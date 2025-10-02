Drugs worth R28m seized, three suspects arrested in Coega area

Three people were arrested and drugs valued at about R28m confiscated in the Coega industrial area on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said while patrolling the M17 in the Coega industrial area, Flying Squad members spotted a stationary Toyota RAV4 on the side of the road.
They saw two men carrying big bags from the bushes and loading them into the back of the vehicle.
The driver, when questioned, claimed ignorance of the contents of the bags being place in his vehicle.
She said three big brown parcels allegedly containing dagga and boxes containing crystal meth and cocaine, were seized.
Three suspects, aged between 35 and 38, were arrested on charges of possession and dealing in drugs.
They are expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court soon.
The Herald
