Veteran journalist John Bailey has taken over ownership of weekly titles Sunday World and Sunday Sun, marking a new chapter for the publications.
Bailey, who has held senior editorial roles at eNCA, the SABC and international news outlets, has more than 30 years experience in local and global newsrooms.
His takeover is expected to strengthen the newspapers editorial direction while also sharpening their appeal in a competitive media landscape.
Bailey thanked the previous owners and editorial staff for their excellent work in building Sunday World and Sunday Sun into the powerhouse news publications that South Africans know and love.
“The Sunday World and Sunday Sun will continue to deliver the breaking news and interesting content that readers are accustomed to.” Bailey said.
“I have a bold vision for the company which I look forward to putting into action and introducing even more readers to the quality content being produced by the teams,”
Veteran journalist John Bailey takes over Sunday World and Sunday Sun
