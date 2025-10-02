In a recorded video, Mandela pleaded with the SA government to assist with his immediate release.
“I'm a citizen of the Republic of South Africa. If you are receiving this video, it means that we have been intercepted and have been abducted by the apartheid state of Israel.
“I call you to request our government to exert pressure for my immediate release,” he said.
Two other South Africans, Zukiswa Wanner and Reaaz Moolla and Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg were reportedly also detained off their boats.
At 9:20am on Thursday, Flotilla's tracking system showed that 21 boats were still sailing to Gaza.
According to Reuters, Israeli forces stopped 14 boats carrying foreign activists and aid bound for Gaza. Others are assumed to be intercepted.
In a statement last week, GSF appealed to all governments and international bodies, demanding the immediate establishment of a humanitarian corridor to Gaza.
“We call on all states and relevant authorities to take every possible measure to guarantee, at a minimum, the opening of a safe and continuous humanitarian corridor to Gaza.
WATCH | Mandla Mandela detained by Israeli forces while on Gaza aid mission
Senior Reporter
Image: MISHA JORDAAN
Nelson Mandela's grandson and activist Mandla Mandela has allegedly been detained by Israeli special forces while on his way to Gaza.
At the time, Mandela was on board a boat to Gaza as part of Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) fleet on their way to provide aid to the people of Gaza.
In a recorded video, Mandela pleaded with the SA government to assist with his immediate release.
“I'm a citizen of the Republic of South Africa. If you are receiving this video, it means that we have been intercepted and have been abducted by the apartheid state of Israel.
“I call you to request our government to exert pressure for my immediate release,” he said.
Two other South Africans, Zukiswa Wanner and Reaaz Moolla and Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg were reportedly also detained off their boats.
At 9:20am on Thursday, Flotilla's tracking system showed that 21 boats were still sailing to Gaza.
According to Reuters, Israeli forces stopped 14 boats carrying foreign activists and aid bound for Gaza. Others are assumed to be intercepted.
In a statement last week, GSF appealed to all governments and international bodies, demanding the immediate establishment of a humanitarian corridor to Gaza.
“We call on all states and relevant authorities to take every possible measure to guarantee, at a minimum, the opening of a safe and continuous humanitarian corridor to Gaza.
“This is a moral, legal, and humanitarian imperative. Civilians must have access to life-saving aid without obstruction or delay.”
The GSF said it was committed to delivering aid and standing in solidarity with the people of Gaza.
“We call on governments and international institutions to safeguard the flotilla until it safely reaches Gaza, ensuring that its mission is neither obstructed nor endangered. We want to emphasise that the Global Sumud Flotilla initiative is a legal initiative and therefore cannot be attacked or stopped.”
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos