Kouga named best municipality in Eastern Cape
The Kouga municipality has been named the best in the Eastern Cape, clinching the 2025 Municipal Performance Award at the SA Property Owners Association (SAPOA) annual convention...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.