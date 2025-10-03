Mthatha Arts Centre too important to close — Mabe
Rundown facility, which has been operating without a lease for two years, has shaped many artists’ careers, says deputy minister
Deputy sport, arts and culture minister Peace Mabe has instructed municipal bosses to ensure the Mthatha Arts Centre does not close down, saying it has played a vital role in shaping the careers of Eastern Cape artists for nearly 30 years...
