Police constable and family members killed in East London crash identified

Mhlauli, who celebrated her birthday just a day before the accident, was a hospitality diploma graduate from Walter Sisulu University.
She intended to study further in the near future.
“She wanted to study law and also did not rule out the possibility of pursuing various courses,” Nkilinkili said.
The fatal crash has left Nombolo’s colleagues at Vulamazibuko devastated.
One colleague said they were not ready to speak about the tragedy.
“I can’t talk during this difficult time,” the colleague said.
“The family has not yet spoken to us [colleagues]; this is sad.”
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa referred questions regarding the incident to the transport department.
The accident sent shock waves throughout the Buffalo City metro.
The crash, involving a Honda and Toyota Starlet, happened on the N2 between Amalinda and Hemingways Mall on Wednesday at about 5.30pm.
The victims were travelling in a vehicle driving from the Qonce direction towards East London when the tragedy struck.
According to Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose, the Honda lost control, veered off the road and crossed the grass island before colliding with an oncoming Toyota Starlet.
All four occupants of the Honda died at the scene.
The Toyota Starlet driver sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.
A case of culpable homicide has been opened for further investigations.
“Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha expressed shock and sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident,” Binqose said.
Witnesses who drove past took to social media to describe the accident.
They painted a gloomy picture, describing the accident as one of the most heart-wrenching scenes they had ever come across. “I even saw a woman paramedic breaking into tears,” one social media user said.
Though funeral dates have not been finalised, Nombolo, Mhlauli and their infant son will be laid to rest in Butterworth.
The three-year-old girl will be buried in KwaZulu-Natal, her father’s home province, on a date yet to be confirmed.
Daily Dispatch
Police constable and family members killed in East London crash identified
Image: FACEBOOK
The family of four killed in the N2 crash near Hemingways Mall in East London on Wednesday evening has been identified as a police constable, his wife and their two children.
Constable Abongile Nombolo, 28, who was stationed at Vulindlela police station in Mdantsane, and his wife Timna Mhlauli, 28, along with their three-month-old son and Nombolo’s three-year-old stepdaughter, whom Mhlauli had given birth to before their marriage, which took place just more than a month ago.
On Friday, Mhlauli’s sister, Khanyisa Nkilinkili, confirmed the deceased had been identified.
She said the family was struggling to come to terms with the tragic deaths.
Nkilinkili said they received a call from the police about the accident about 1am on Thursday.
“As a family, we are still shocked,” she said.
“They were on their way to Butterworth [Gcuwa] from NU 10 [Mdantsane] where they stayed when the incident happened.
“They dropped off something at my house in Chicken Farm when they departed.
“The accident happened shortly after they left my house.”
While the family was in the dark about the accident, the father of the three-year-old girl saw pictures from the incident circulating on social media shortly after it happened.
He called Nkilinkili to ask about the whereabouts of his daughter.
“He had identified a bag belonging to his daughter,” Nkilinkili said.
Image: FACEBOOK
Mhlauli, who celebrated her birthday just a day before the accident, was a hospitality diploma graduate from Walter Sisulu University.
She intended to study further in the near future.
“She wanted to study law and also did not rule out the possibility of pursuing various courses,” Nkilinkili said.
The fatal crash has left Nombolo’s colleagues at Vulamazibuko devastated.
One colleague said they were not ready to speak about the tragedy.
“I can’t talk during this difficult time,” the colleague said.
“The family has not yet spoken to us [colleagues]; this is sad.”
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa referred questions regarding the incident to the transport department.
The accident sent shock waves throughout the Buffalo City metro.
The crash, involving a Honda and Toyota Starlet, happened on the N2 between Amalinda and Hemingways Mall on Wednesday at about 5.30pm.
The victims were travelling in a vehicle driving from the Qonce direction towards East London when the tragedy struck.
According to Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose, the Honda lost control, veered off the road and crossed the grass island before colliding with an oncoming Toyota Starlet.
All four occupants of the Honda died at the scene.
The Toyota Starlet driver sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.
A case of culpable homicide has been opened for further investigations.
“Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha expressed shock and sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident,” Binqose said.
Witnesses who drove past took to social media to describe the accident.
They painted a gloomy picture, describing the accident as one of the most heart-wrenching scenes they had ever come across. “I even saw a woman paramedic breaking into tears,” one social media user said.
Though funeral dates have not been finalised, Nombolo, Mhlauli and their infant son will be laid to rest in Butterworth.
The three-year-old girl will be buried in KwaZulu-Natal, her father’s home province, on a date yet to be confirmed.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos