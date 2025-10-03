News

Thousands of pupils could go hungry if move to shut non-compliant kitchens succeeds

Premium
By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 03 October 2025

Thousands of pupils from across the Eastern Cape could be denied their only meal of the day if the East London high court grants a motion calling for the closure of non-compliant school kitchens...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Judgment in Malema firearm discharge case - 30 September 2025
Mini Cooper JCW and BMW 1000 RR on the race track