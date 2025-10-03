News

WSU students to hit Mthatha streets in ‘race for debt’

Premium
By AMKELWA LUTHULI - 03 October 2025

Hundreds of athletes are ready to lace up their running shoes and hit the streets of Mthatha on Sunday for Walter Sisulu University’s “Race Against Debt” half-marathon...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Judgment in Malema firearm discharge case - 30 September 2025
Mini Cooper JCW and BMW 1000 RR on the race track