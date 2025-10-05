Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane said the 2026 local elections are going to be a turning point.
“[Next year] will be one of the most significant turning points in our democracy, and I believe our nation will need change in two ways. First, it must be able to deliver services, build an economy that works, and ultimately elect leaders who are ethical and create systems that are governed for ethical purposes.
“Second it must be governed by different people. And so today I open an invitation as we sit here together, not to one party, not just to one ideology, but to all South Africans who believe this country can be greater, more capable, more inclusive,” Maimane said.
Good Party leader Patricia de Lille said Unite For Change is focused on governance.
“Because cities and towns are the drivers of change in any country, those of us who are coming together as Unite for Change, understand that local governments must act with urgency and must be prepared for the rapid urbanisation,” she said.
WATCH | Three political parties come together to form Unite for Change
The Good Party, Rise Mzansi and Build One SA have united to form one movement called Unite For Change that will contest the 2016 local government elections.
The three parties made the announcement in Joburg on Sunday, saying they were motivated by seeking change in government and getting rid of bad leadership.
Their parties will remain intact as entities, but the three political heads make up, among others, the leaders’ council of Unite for Change.
“Therefore, in government, we have to be innovative in building local economies that will meet this rapid movement. So in Unite for Change, we will grow the economies of the cities.”
Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi said: “People’s sense of optimism has been destroyed. Therefore, it cannot be business as usual for any of us, and that includes those ordinary suffering South Africans outside this room. There is no time for long discussions, slogans, and gimmicks.”
Zibi said turning the country around needs everyone to be involved.
“South African leaders are crucial in politics, but we have been too focused on individual leaders for too long; we need a shift towards new leadership. This invitation requires a genuine commitment to do that, beginning with ourselves. Otherwise, we will fail in that commitment. And all of us must be prepared to serve where we are best suited.
“So we must not make the same conflation of contribution and position. The two are not the same...now is not the time to massage and fuel egos. South Africans need the best and most capable to make laws and policy decisions that irrevocably affect their lives,” said Zibi.
