15 accused found guilty of horrific assault, burning to death of four youths

‘This was a plan to carry out mob justice’ on victims suspected by community of cable theft — judge

By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 06 October 2025

An Eastern Cape father, watching in horror as a mob of community members beat his son to a pulp, begged him to die before being burned alive, while a traumatised nine-year-old cried hysterically, pleading for her mother’s life...

