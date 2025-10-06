A Pakistani national in his early 40s has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of a male pedestrian on Saturday night.
The incident occurred on the N2 between Qonce and East London, near Ntabozuko (formerly Berlin).
Authorities used a number plate found lying next to the man’s body on the side of the road to track down the suspect.
“He was arrested earlier today [Monday] at his house in Qonce and the damaged sedan he was driving on the day was also taken to the police station as an exhibit,” Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.
“Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha has commended the officers involved, highlighting the case as a clear demonstration of how co-ordinated law enforcement work, supported by technology and evidence gathered on the ground, can bring justice to victims and restore public confidence in law enforcement.”
Daily Dispatch
Driver arrested for fatal hit-and-run
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Daily Dispatch
