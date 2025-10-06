A 34-year-old farm resident has been arrested by the Ficksburg family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for allegedly raping his girlfriend’s three-year-old son.
Police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said the child’s mother left him in the care of the man while she attended a funeral at a nearby farm on October 3 and 4.
“When she returned, the child reported the boyfriend had sexually assaulted him.”
Mophiring said the mother immediately alerted the police and the child was taken to hospital for medical examination.
The suspect was subsequently arrested. He is facing a charge of rape and will appear before the Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court today.
TimesLIVE
Free State man accused of raping his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
A 34-year-old farm resident has been arrested by the Ficksburg family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for allegedly raping his girlfriend’s three-year-old son.
Police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said the child’s mother left him in the care of the man while she attended a funeral at a nearby farm on October 3 and 4.
“When she returned, the child reported the boyfriend had sexually assaulted him.”
Mophiring said the mother immediately alerted the police and the child was taken to hospital for medical examination.
The suspect was subsequently arrested. He is facing a charge of rape and will appear before the Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court today.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos