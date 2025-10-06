Seven teenagers arrested after murder of Micah Klaasen

Seven teenage suspects have handed themselves over to the police in Gqeberha after the murder of 16-year-old Micah Klaasen.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the suspects, aged between 16 and 18, faced charges of murder.
“The suspects reported at the SAPS Walmer station after the murder of Micah Klaasen.
“Four juvenile suspects will appear at the Nerina magistrate’s court, and three adults will appear at the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday.”
The teenager was murdered in Fairview on Saturday night after allegedly being set upon by a group of assailants.
Janse van Rensburg said officers from the Walmer police station had attended the scene in Mimosa Road, Fairview, at about 11pm, after receiving an alert.
