News

Israel to release Mandela and other South Africans, says Dirco

Premium
By LULAMILE FENI - 07 October 2025

The Mandela royal family have expressed relief at the news that Mandla Mandela and the five other South African activists detained by Israeli forces last week while taking part in a humanitarian aid mission to Gaza are to be released on Tuesday...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Judgment in Malema firearm discharge case - 30 September 2025
Mini Cooper JCW and BMW 1000 RR on the race track