Israel to release Mandela and other South Africans, says Dirco
The Mandela royal family have expressed relief at the news that Mandla Mandela and the five other South African activists detained by Israeli forces last week while taking part in a humanitarian aid mission to Gaza are to be released on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.