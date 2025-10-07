News

KSD flies into storm over ‘irregular expenditure’ decision

UDM threatens legal action, saying move is smokescreen to protect municipal manager from having to comply with two labour court orders

By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 07 October 2025

The troubled King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality has decided to classify R87m paid to employees in 2018 as part of the controversial Tuned Assessment of Skills and Knowledge (Task) job evaluation system as irregular expenditure...

