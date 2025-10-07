KSD flies into storm over ‘irregular expenditure’ decision
UDM threatens legal action, saying move is smokescreen to protect municipal manager from having to comply with two labour court orders
The troubled King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality has decided to classify R87m paid to employees in 2018 as part of the controversial Tuned Assessment of Skills and Knowledge (Task) job evaluation system as irregular expenditure...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.