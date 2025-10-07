Local government officials and political leaders have converged at the Wild Coast Sun for a three-day Local Government Good Governance Indaba and Provincial Members’ Assembly, hosted by the South African Local Government Association (Salga).
The event, which began on Monday and will conclude on Wednesday, aims to shape the future of local government by exchanging innovative solutions and best practices.
The Alfred Nzo district municipality, where the event takes place, is one of the poorest district municipalities in the Eastern Cape, with a significant service delivery backlog.
Despite the challenges, the indaba provides a platform for officials to assess their progress, identify areas for improvement and plan for a better future.
“As Alfred Nzo district municipality, when we tabled our R1.644bn pro-poor budget for 2025/2026, we declared this financial year must be the year of transformation,” Alfred Nzo district municipality mayor Vukile Mhlelembana said.
“This is not a slogan; it is a directive. It means we have committed ourselves that we need to act now to ensure the provision.”
Salga provincial chair Mesuli Ngqondwana stressed the importance of collaboration and integrity in driving progress.
“We meet not just to reflect on past performance, but to chart a bold path forward, grounded in integrity, collaboration and innovation,” he said.
By working together, local government officials aim to create a more responsive and effective local government that serves the community’s needs.
The success of the indaba is expected to mark a significant step towards promoting good governance.
Daily Dispatch
Local government under spotlight at Wild Coast indaba
Image: SUPPLIED
Daily Dispatch
