News

Three die as Buffalo City hit by spate of shack fires

By SIVENATHI GOSA - 07 October 2025

Three people have died and dozens left homeless after a series of shack fires swept through several communities in Buffalo City over the past week...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Judgment in Malema firearm discharge case - 30 September 2025
Mini Cooper JCW and BMW 1000 RR on the race track