Radio presenter Onkgopotse JJ Tabane is joined by a panel to discuss the future of B-BBEE.
They will dive into whether the contentious policy can continue to contribute to inclusive economic growth.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Frank dialogue on the future of B-BBEE in South Africa
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Radio presenter Onkgopotse JJ Tabane is joined by a panel to discuss the future of B-BBEE.
They will dive into whether the contentious policy can continue to contribute to inclusive economic growth.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos