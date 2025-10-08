ANC and Youth League condemn burning of buildings in Fort Hare protests
The Eastern Cape ANC and its Youth League have expressed concern over the violent protests at the University of Fort Hare...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.