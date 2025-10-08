Yet another building at the University of Fort Hare has been burned down amid the ongoing student strike.
The campus administration building at the university’s Dikeni campus was set alight late on Wednesday afternoon.
It is the second building after the staff centre caught fire during the unrest.
The administration building is significant to the campus as it houses key offices including those of the vice-chancellor and the senate chambers.
As reliable source said degree certificates of students who could collect not them due to debt were in the building.
The university had not yet responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.
This is a developing story.
BREAKING | WATCH | Another building torched in Fort Hare student protests
Image: SCREENGRAB
Yet another building at the University of Fort Hare has been burned down amid the ongoing student strike.
The campus administration building at the university’s Dikeni campus was set alight late on Wednesday afternoon.
It is the second building after the staff centre caught fire during the unrest.
The administration building is significant to the campus as it houses key offices including those of the vice-chancellor and the senate chambers.
As reliable source said degree certificates of students who could collect not them due to debt were in the building.
The university had not yet responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.
This is a developing story.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos