In-person Fort Hare academic activities shut down by violent protests
Online teaching and learning to continue until Thursday as situation remains tense
The University of Fort Hare has suspended all in-person academic activities including lectures, practicals, tests and seminars after violent student protests erupted on Monday at both the Dikeni and East London campuses...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.