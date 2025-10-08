Mabuyane condemns violent protests at Fort Hare

Eastern premier Oscar Mabuyane has slammed the destruction of property at the University of Fort Hare, saying it is a setback for the institution's development.
This comes after violent protests erupted at the university, with several buildings torched.
The premier has now called on the police to strengthen their visibility and help prevent further injuries to students and damage to the university's property.
Mabuyane expressed sadness over the reported injuries of students in skirmishes with law enforcement personnel and wished for their speedy recovery.
He condemned the ongoing violent student protests, which turned ugly after incidents of vandalism.
The protest action has been triggered by governance and student leadership issues.
"The scenes we have seen unfolding are very bad, he said.
"We continue to call on university stakeholders to resolve these matters.
"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the vandalism and destruction of property – which is likely to set back the infrastructure development we have seen at the university by another 10 years."
Mabuyane expressed his dismay and profound sadness at the violent and disruptive scenes emerging from the university's Dikeni campus.
Protests reached boiling point this week, with several buildings set alight, including the staff centre, administration and student services buildings.
The student centre was reportedly affected by looting.
The premier has engaged with higher education and training minister Buti Manamela, who has deployed a team of senior government officials to engage with the university management to resolve the impasse.
He has also engaged with clergy and civil society leaders to assist the government in restoring calm, enabling a conducive environment for dialogue with all relevant stakeholders.
The clergy, from various denominations, is led by Reverend Bongani Finca, supported by Reverend Cyril Hartland, Reverend Mpumelelo Qwabaza, Bishop Andile Mbethe, Bishop Nceba Nopece, Bishop Ebenezer Ntlali, Reverend Vuyani Nyobole and Reverend Gcobani Vika.
The clergy will be supported by community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha, education MEC Fundile Gade, also a Human Resource Development Council member, and social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta.
The department of higher education team will focus on administrative issues, while the provincial team will focus on matters of social facilitation.
Daily Dispatch
Mabuyane condemns violent protests at Fort Hare
Image: SUPPLIED
