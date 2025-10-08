Police are seeking assistance in locating a man who has gone missing in Komani.
Thembekile Welcome Tsotetsi, 67, of R276 Sizani Street, Mlungisi, was last seen at his home on the night of July 22.
Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said a relative of Tsotetsi, who was staying with him, could not find him the next morning.
“A search was conducted in all relevant places, including those of his relatives,” Mgolodela said.
“He was last seen wearing a pair of green trousers, a navy coat and a pair of brown takkies.”
Anyone who might have seen Tsotetsi is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Lefy Coetzee of Mlungisi detectives on 072-531-7060 or report at the nearest police station or phone the Crime Stop number 08600-10111.
Daily Dispatch
Police seek help in tracing missing Eastern Cape man
Image: SUPPLIED
Daily Dispatch
