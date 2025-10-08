SAHRC takes legal action over Operation Dudula blocking public services for undocumented foreigners

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is taking legal action over the unlawful denial of medical treatment to foreigners and undocumented people at public health facilities.

This follows reports that Operation Dudula and others have been denying people access to public health facilities across the country.

The commission said it had lodged an urgent application in the Durban high court against the relevant parties, which will be heard on Friday.

The commission said despite its call in July urging public healthcare providers, provincial health departments and medical professionals to ensure non-discriminatory access to services and to uphold their ethical duties, it continued to receive complaints of non-nationals and undocumented people being denied access to public healthcare facilities.

As part of its efforts to address the issue, the commission said it had engaged with the department of health and the office of the national police commissioner.