Addressing the media on arrival, Mandla, former president Nelson Mandela's grandson, said they knew the mission would not be easy. He said they were tied with cable ties and witnessed first hand abuse and rifles pointed at them in the cells.
Their belongings, he added, were stolen. “What we embarked on was never going to be easy. We found ourselves victims of apartheid Israel’s attacks,” he said.
“The family boat and Alma were bombed in Tunisia – a sovereign state – but this was anticipated. Apartheid Israel continues to act with impunity, attacking sovereign nations like Lebanon, Iran, Syria, Yemen, and recently Qatar. We were no exception.”
Mandela said despite the attacks, the activists were able to stay the course. “We extinguished the fires and realised we needed to sail urgently. Eighteen boats from Barcelona joined the mission, though three were damaged. We later linked up with boats from Greece, Crete and Italy,” he said.
VIDEO | I regret nothing and would do it again, Mandla Mandela says following Israeli detention
The group of six South African citizens was detained by Israeli authorities en route to provide humanitarian aid in Gaza
Nelson Mandela's grandson Mandla said despite being tied up with cables and having rifles pointed at them after the Israeli authorities intercepted their boat on the way to provide aid in Gaza and detained them, he regrets nothing and would doit again.
“We committed to another mission again until the genocide ends in Gaza," he said on Wednesday morning. Mandla was speaking at the OR Tambo International Airport were supporters had gathered to welcome home the six South African activists back from detention in Israel.
“Free Palestine! We will never let you die!" were the chants that reverberated through the airport frin supporters including family, friends and fellow citizens waved Palestinian flags.
The activists, who had taken part in the Gaza Freedom Flotilla, were released and deported to Jordan after diplomatic intervention from the South African government and mounting international pressure demanding their freedom.
Joy as Mandla Mandela expected back home after Israel ordeal
“The Freedom Flotilla has now become the largest ever recorded.” Mandela emphasised that their voyage was purely a humanitarian mission aimed at highlighting the ongoing suffering in Gaza and calling for global solidarity with Palestinians. He said they will do it again as they do not regret anything.
