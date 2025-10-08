News

WATCH | South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates return home

08 October 2025
Mandla Mandela is among the South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates.
Image: SUPPLIED

South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates are returning home after attempting to establish a humanitarian corridor to break the siege of Gaza and being imprisoned by Israel.

