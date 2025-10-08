WATCH | South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates return home
08 October 2025
Mandla Mandela is among the South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates. Image: SUPPLIED
South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates are returning home after attempting to establish a humanitarian corridor to break the siege of Gaza and being imprisoned by Israel.
TimesLIVE
