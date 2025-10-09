News

Fort Hare gets interdict against protesters

Varsity names 10 students it wants barred from ‘participating in, encouraging, facilitating and/or promoting any unlawful activities’

Premium
By KAZIMLA MFIKILI and SIPHOSETHU NGCANGISA - 09 October 2025

The University of Fort Hare has obtained an interim interdict at the high court in Bhisho to halt activities by its protesting students which it characterises as unlawful...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates return home
Judgment in Malema firearm discharge case - 30 September 2025